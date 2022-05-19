Milwaukee County Parks' summer pool season to begin in June; lifeguards still needed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks announced Thursday its summer pool season will begin in June with the opening of five splash pads, nine wading pools and four outdoor pools.

Its outdoor pools include Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Sheridan Park Pool, Wilson Park Pool and McCarty Park Pool.

According to a news release, Milwaukee County Parks has partnered with Milwaukee Recreation to offer lifeguard prep, open swim and lap swim times. It will be offered at six Milwaukee Recreation sites including Marshall High School, Vincent High School, MKE High School of the Arts, North Division High School, Hamilton High School and Washington High School.

Milwaukee County Parks said despite raising hourly wages and adding summer bonuses, this season only 60 lifeguards have been hired, far short of the 200 needed.

"Due to ongoing staffing and funding challenges, all other pools and water parks will remain closed this summer," Milwaukee County Parks said in a news release Thursday. "No lifeguards will be posted at Bradford Beach again this summer, and the beach at McKinley Park will remain closed while the safety study on dangerous rip currents continues."

There is one final chance to become a Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard. The express session will take place Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night at Pulaski Indoor Pool. It is ideal for strong swimmer. According to a news release, applicants will need to take part in the training sessions each day, and pass a test on Saturday, May 28 at 8 a.m.

The hourly rate for lifeguards for the 2022 season is between $16.14 and $22, depending on position and associated certifications.

Full details of pool hours and fees are available by clicking here. Details of swim sessions at Milwaukee Rec sites are available here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip