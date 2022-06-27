MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks are looking for volunteers to help clean up county parks following Independence Day fireworks celebrations.

Cleanup help will be needed along the beach following the July 3 fireworks starting at midnight until 4 a.m. On July 5, help will be needed at various parks throughout Milwaukee County.

To sign up for your preferred time slot and park, click here.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks return to the lakefront Sunday, July 3 for the first time in two years. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and last 45 minutes. The display attracts over 100,000 people to the city's lakefront.

The best viewing locations include Veterans Park, Bradford Beach and Lake Park.

Parking at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive. There are no in-out privileges once entering the grounds and no overnight parking is allowed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip