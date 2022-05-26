Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks return to city's lakefront after 2 years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks are returning to the lakefront this summer for the first time in two years.

On Sunday, July 3, the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and last 45 minutes. The display attracts over 100,000 people to the city's lakefront.

The best viewing locations include Veterans Park, Bradford Beach and Lake Park.

Parking at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive. There are no in-out privileges once entering the grounds and no overnight parking is allowed.

“With the great support from our partners, I am excited for us to bring back this long-standing tradition to the lakefront,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “We’re looking forward to a fun and safe atmosphere for all choose to join the festivities.”

Milwaukee County Parks are also seeking volunteers to help clean up the lakefront before and after the fireworks. To learn more, click here.

Milwaukee's lakefront fireworks display was canceled in 2021 due to a lack of staffing. Officials said despite the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, the department was struggling to recruit and hire seasonal staff.

The display is presented by American Family Insurance, Milwaukee County Parks, the Kelben Foundation, Inc. and Town Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank .

