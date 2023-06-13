MILWAUKEE — One man has died after a West Allis police pursuit resulted in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The West Allis Police Department said officers were investigating an OWI around 12:45 a.m. when a vehicle sped past them near 57th and Lincoln. One officer chased after the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop, increased its speed, and ran a red light near 43rd and Oklahoma. According to the West Allis Police Department, the suspect vehicle was hit by another car near that intersection. The driver then lost control, hit a parked vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Watch: Surveillance footage of the crash (courtesy Dale Czarnecki)

One killed after West Allis police pursuit results in crash

The driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. West Allis Police said he was 24-years-old.

Law enforcement said no other drivers or officers were injured in the crash. The Milwaukee Police Department is now investigating.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip