MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a homicide near 90th and Hampton on Tuesday.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult woman. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 9000 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 26, 2022

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip