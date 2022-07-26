MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a homicide near 90th and Hampton on Tuesday.
MCMEO says the victim is an adult woman. It happened around 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 9000 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 26, 2022
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated.