Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responding to homicide near 90th and Hampton

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a homicide near 90th and Hampton on Tuesday.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult woman. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

