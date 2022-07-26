Watch Now
Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responding to fatal accident near 74th and Silver Spring

(Source: Pixabay)
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

It happened near 74th and Silver Spring around 2:30 p.m.

The victim is an adult man, MCMEO said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

