MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

It happened near 74th and Silver Spring around 2:30 p.m.

The victim is an adult man, MCMEO said.

MCMEO responding to the motorcycle fatality of an adult male in the 7400 blk of W. Silver Spring. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 26, 2022

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip