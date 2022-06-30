Milwaukee County leaders host Men’s Health Celebration at Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — As part of its Community Health and Healing series, the offices of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the Department of Health and Human Services teamed up for a resource fair.

“No matter what you're going through, we may not be the right door but we will get you connected and we'll help find those resources and programs for you,” said Shakita LaGrant McClain, the Executive Director for the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services.

Just steps from the Senior Center, members of the County Executive’s office and the Department of Health and Human services took over the grounds of Washington Park in honor of Men’s Health Month.

Throughout the wellness event, Milwaukeeans rolled out their yoga mats, met with representatives from more than 30 community organizations, all with one goal in mind: improve their quality of life from the ground up.

LaGrant McClain says the pandemic put a lot of things into perspective for their offices, pushing them to find new ways to encourage people to feel empowered to take care of themselves.

“We need to go out and we need to tell people: we are here for them. And we need to take care, we need to break down that stigma of people thinking that if we talk about mental and behavioral health, there's something wrong with that. There's not,” said LaGrant McClain.

Organizers say they want Milwaukee to become the healthiest community in Wisconsin and they hope workshops like these are a sign of progress.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip