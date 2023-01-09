Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County invests $2.5M in affordable housing

Milwaukee County has invested a total of $24.7 million of its ARPA funding towards housing-related efforts.
MILWAUKEE DOWNTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD RENT
TMJ4
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin recently filed a lawsuit alleging disability and sex-based discrimination by the owner and operators of a Milwaukee rental property.
MILWAUKEE DOWNTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD RENT
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 16:23:07-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County is investing $2.5 million in affordable homeownership.

Leaders from Acts Housing, Milwaukee County, and the Milwaukee community joined County Executive David Crowley on Monday as he signed legislation allotting more than $2.5 million to the Acts Homeownership Acquisition Fund.

According to Crowley, the funds were awarded by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in a Dec. 15, 2022 vote. The vote followed a recommendation by the Milwaukee County American Resource Plan Act (ARPA) Task Force.

“At Milwaukee County, we understand that housing is health and housing security is a critical social determinant of health,” said Crowley. “I am proud to help support Acts Housing as they seek to ensure more Milwaukee County families have equitable access to homeownership opportunities that will improve their lives.”

Milwaukee County has invested a total of $24.7 million of its ARPA funding towards housing-related efforts, according to a news release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower