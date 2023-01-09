Milwaukee County invests $2.5M in affordable housing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County is investing $2.5 million in affordable homeownership.

Leaders from Acts Housing, Milwaukee County, and the Milwaukee community joined County Executive David Crowley on Monday as he signed legislation allotting more than $2.5 million to the Acts Homeownership Acquisition Fund.

According to Crowley, the funds were awarded by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in a Dec. 15, 2022 vote. The vote followed a recommendation by the Milwaukee County American Resource Plan Act (ARPA) Task Force.

“At Milwaukee County, we understand that housing is health and housing security is a critical social determinant of health,” said Crowley. “I am proud to help support Acts Housing as they seek to ensure more Milwaukee County families have equitable access to homeownership opportunities that will improve their lives.”

Milwaukee County has invested a total of $24.7 million of its ARPA funding towards housing-related efforts, according to a news release.

