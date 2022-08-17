Milwaukee County hosts town hall to discuss budget gap

MILWAUKEE — Next year, Milwaukee County thinks spending will outpace revenue to the tune of $12 million. That budget gap is a problem that the county wants your help to solve.

There's a budget town hall meeting happening at the Washington Park Senior Center tomorrow. Here's what you need to know, and why this meeting is important.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says the reality is that the cost of county services keeps going up but state aid is stagnant, and the ability to raise significant local revenue requires legislative approval. The result is that each year Milwaukee County starts out the budget-balancing process in the red.

The choices are to find new ways to bring in money or start cutting services. But Crowley warns, that cuts year after year, are not sustainable.

"What people may not know is that since 2012 we have literally cut $30 million every year from our Milwaukee county budget and we are in a position where cuts are no longer sustainable. We're going to have to cut major programs that people rely on," Crowley said.

There's an online tool called the balancing act where you are put in charge of spending and cutting.

For example, let's say you ride the bus every day and you want to see more money put toward improving transportation needs.

The tool allows you to see how much Milwaukee County currently spends on transit and how an increase would affect the overall financial picture for the entire county. Some of these programs have been kept alive by federal COVID relief money but that's not a long-term solution

"Because of CARES and ARPA we've been able to keep a lot of these programs going -- but within the next two years we need to find 40 Million dollars for the MKE co transit system just to be able to keep up with the current level of services," Crowley said.

Crowley thinks a local option sales tax is the best way forward but it requires approval from the state legislature so this is not an overnight solution.

If you use and enjoy resources in Milwaukee County, like the parks system or the transit system, you should take this opportunity to raise your voice. Because if they don't get funding, some big changes are on the way.

You've got four opportunities to do that before the end of the month, including a budget town hall tomorrow at The Washington Park Senior Center.

