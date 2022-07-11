Milwaukee County executive to sign $19M affordable housing legislation

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will sign on Monday what he calls major legislation to expand affordable housing.

For the event, they've picked a location in front of a foreclosed home in Wauwatosa that is now eligible for a fresh look, thanks to the money tied to this new legislation.

The bill signing happens at 11: 30 a.m. That's when the county executive will be here, taking action to make $19 million available.

$15 million of that will move American Rescue Plan Act dollars to be used as gap financing for projects that aim to increase the supply of affordable housing in Milwaukee County.

Another $3 million will go to rehab foreclosed homes Milwaukee County's suburbs. The goal is that homes are fixed up and targeted for first-time homebuyers and people who live here in the county, not out-of-state investors.

The new legislation provides $1 million for the county's energy assistance program, designed to help residents in need.

