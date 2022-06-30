Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has tested positive for COVID-19, a press release from his office said.

On Wednesday, Crowley received a notification that he had been exposed to COVID-19. His office said he took an at-home test which showed a positive result.

He is currently isolating and monitoring for symptoms, taking tests regularly.

"I am appreciative of the notification system that alerted me to the exposure, and was fortunate enough to have access to testing,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I urge all Milwaukee County residents to continue to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their families against the virus, and please get vaccinated and/or boosted.”

Due to the positive result, Crowley's office said he will no longer be taking part in the Community Health and Healing Men's Yoga Event or the Jackson Park neighborhood walk.

According to a news release, the McKinley Beach restoration and safety improvements bill signing has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a later date/

