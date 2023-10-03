Milwaukee County deputy to receive award after saving inmate in crisis

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Awards on Tuesday night will recognize law enforcement, first responders, and good samaritans for helping others in distress.

MCSO Deputy Timothy Schwan was among those honored with a life-saving award.

"Anytime you got to put a tourniquet on someone it’s not a normal day," Deputy Schwan said. "You rely on your training in those situations to just kind of kick in and take over."

Schwan said it happened last December in a cell at the Milwaukee County Jail. An inmate was in crisis and bleeding heavily. Deputy Schwan was working as a corrections officer and then rushed to help.

Deputy Schwan says he stayed focused and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

"After everything, it’s done, you’re still a little amped up because of the amount of adrenaline that’s going through you. You just hope that you did everything correctly and that that person survives," Schwan explained.

The inmate did survive.

Schwan now works in the Criminal Investigations Division. He shies away from the limelight.

"I believe anyone else who is there would’ve done the same thing," Schwan stated.

From his time with the U.S. Marines to the sheriff's office, Schwan cares about trying to make a difference in his community.

"I would just hope that he’s continuing to do well, that he’s gotten the help he needed," Schwann said about the inmate he saved.

