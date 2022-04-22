Milwaukee County Deputy shot back in January returns to work

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Christian Almonte is back to work for the first time since being shot during a traffic stop earlier this year.

"Healing well, as you can see. So, that's great. Still don't have a lot of movement in my fingers in my right hand and my left wrist; I can't move that yet," he said while showing his wounds. He says doctors are hopeful he'll make a full recovery.

For now, Almonte is working desk duty on a limited schedule, just four hours per day - signs of progress after the shooting near I-94 and Hawley Road back on Jan. 26.

His return to the sheriff's office is something he'd been looking forward to, saying being a member of law enforcement is his calling and that he'd missed the structure of the workday.

"I had some anxiety going into it, going back to work, you know, after something like that, but it's been a good transition for me," said Almonte.

He spoke with TMJ4 News ahead of a benefit happening Saturday. He wanted to thank everyone who has had his back during the challenging times.

"I don't have the words for the type of support that I received," said Almonte.

The benefit is happening at Dugout 54, located at 5328 W. Bluemound Rd. in Milwaukee. The event will be held from 3 p.m. until close and will feature raffles and a silent auction. Tickets cost $35 at the door. Your ticket includes beer, soda and pizza.

The benefit isn't only for Deputy Almonte. It's also for Deputy Chris Grissom. He was struck by a semi-truck back in 2019 along I-94. Today, Grissom is still going through treatment for his injuries. He isn't sure he will ever have the opportunity to return to law enforcement.

Submitted Deputy Chris Grissom

He tells TMJ4 News he is grateful for the community's support.

Almonte says the support keeps him going as he works toward getting back to his other passions outside of work, as well.

"I love to snowboard, I love to be outside in the summer — wake boarding, being on boats fishing. That's something that I am excited to re-learn kind of," he said.

His story is an example of resilience and recovery for a deputy who loves his job, despite the risks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip