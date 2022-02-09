Milwaukee County deputy and K-9 partner head to the Super Bowl to help with security

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Avila and his K-9 partner Bentley are heading to Los Angeles to help with security for the Super Bowl!

"While the Green Bay Packers may not have made it to #SuperBowlLVI, rest assured the event is in good hands...and paws," the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Tuesday.

While the Green Bay Packers may not have made it to #SuperBowlLVI, rest assured the event is in good hands...and paws with Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Avila and his K9 partner Bentley, who are in the LA area to help with security for the big game! pic.twitter.com/zXbmwHQmmV — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) February 8, 2022

Deputy Avila and Bentley aren't the only Milwaukee law enforcement officers heading to the big game.

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III, who was shot multiple times on Jan. 27 while responding to a welfare check and is a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan, has been surprised with Super Bowl tickets.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team two years ago. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams’ home stadium.

You can watch the big game here on TMJ4 this Sunday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip