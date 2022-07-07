Milwaukee County DA, Milwaukee Police give away free gun locks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Milwaukee Police Department, and Near West Side Partners will give away free gun locks to residents around 19th and Highland today.

The giveaway comes after two 3-year-olds were shot, one killed, in just two days.

One was shot and injured near 52nd and North on Saturday, July 2. The day before, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself.

A statement from organizers says the goal of the outreach is to encourage residents to safely lock their firearms in an effort to avoid future tragedies.

The gun locks will be handed out beginning at 10 a.m.

