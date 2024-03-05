Milwaukee County corrections sergeant stabbed Tuesday morning by former inmate

A Milwaukee County corrections sergeant was stabbed Tuesday morning by a 41-year-old suspect.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the sergeant recognized the suspect as someone recently released from the Milwaukee County jail.

The Sheriff's office says the suspect came up to the sergeant at the crosswalk of North 9th and West State Street and stabbed the sergeant several times. He was taken to the hospital by first responders who say he is in stable condition.

Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department say they arrested the suspect after he ran away from the scene.

The corrections sergeant is a 14-year-veteran Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

