Milwaukee County Board expected to vote on 0.4-percent sales tax increase July 27

MILWAUKEE — Raising your Milwaukee County sales taxes just got one step closer.

The Committee on Finance unanimously moved for the full county board of supervisors to vote on a 0.4-percent sales tax increase.

Supervisors talked about how we got here, which includes $760 million in unfunded county pension liabilities, a $25 million deficit in the Milwaukee County transit system by the year 2025, and $1 billion in deferred maintenance to county parks, buildings, and roads.

They also discussed what would happen if the measure does not go through, which includes cutting bus routes in half, closing the behavioral health center, and funding slashing to museums.

Increasing our sales tax by 0.4 percent would bring an estimated $7 million per month.

Some supervisors said during the finance meeting they feel the process is moving too fast, and they have not been able to hold enough public hearings. They also worry this could become a regressive tax that will hurt poor working-class residents in Milwaukee County.

It will take a 2/3 vote by the Milwaukee County Board for the sales tax to go up by 0.4 percent. If it’s voted through before Sept. 1, the tax increase could begin as early as January.