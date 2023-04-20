Milwaukee could lead the way in encouraging women to pursue skilled trades jobs

MILWAUKEE — America needs more skilled trade workers. Unions say, women could be the answer, but to encourage that — the industry will need to continue to evolve.

Ways to incentivize workers, specifically women, are being developed in Cream City. Milwaukee is one of two cities in the nation taking part in a pilot program to address the cost and availability of childcare — one of the biggest barriers for women interested in entering the trades.

Amber Riskey entered the trades three years ago not sure what to expect in an arena traditionally dominated by men. She'd just gotten her CDL and had a newborn baby at home. Today she has a union-protected job, with good pay and benefits. "But that's not to say I don't still struggle," she added. "On average, I'm paying about $1,400 per month in daycare alone. Just to go to work! Just to go to work and do the schooling that I need to do for my apprenticeship to continue to grow in my career."

She says finding a way to close the gap is difficult. "It's not like I'm asking or desiring somebody to fully finance my childcare expenses — but a hand-up would really be helpful," she explained. "I mean, I do this all by myself. It's hard enough being a single mom, it's hard enough working as a woman in the trades — it's hard enough parenting in general, right?"

Currently, Milwaukee is home to one of two pilot programs in the country, hoping to help tradeswomen just like Amber. "We don't even get about 5% (of women) here in Wisconsin actively taking part in construction," said Dan Bukiewicz, the president of Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council. "It has to look more like our population and balance out because that's our future workforce."

TradesFutures is a national non-profit providing funding to the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council and empowHER as they explore ways to erase the childcare barrier.

Kilah Engleke is a cement mason by trade. She's helping run the pilot, connecting parents to vouchers so they can choose childcare to fit their individual needs. That's key, because trades jobs are often nomadic and demand long hours. "Knowing what it takes physically and knowing what it takes as far as the logistics of being a parent in the industry — it doesn't surprise me that it's taking a long time for our percentage, as far as women in the industry, to grow," she said.

But change is coming, and Amber is proof. "Years ago I was maybe 18 or 19 and I tried to get into the trades," she recalled. "I wanted to go into sheet metal working and I was turned away — but, times are changing that sort of attitude of 'Hey, you're a woman, you can't be out here' is really starting to go away."

She's not just driving heavy machinery, Amber is also driving a culture shift — speaking to leaders about the unique challenges women face on the job, as they look to craft policy and standards that could prop the door open for others. She's met with President Joe Biden and Governor Tony Evers to discuss these topics.

"I want to be a voice for women who maybe don't feel comfortable speaking up, or who are where I used to be," she said with a smile.

Applications are still being accepted for trades workers seeking a childcare subsidy through Milwaukee's pilot program. Visit empowHER's website to learn more.

