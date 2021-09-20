Milwaukee continues to grip with a string of gun violence over the weekend

Between Friday to Sunday, the city saw four fatal shootings, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office.

4800 N 104 on (Friday)

2300 block of W. Hope Street (Friday)

3400 block of N. 67th Street (Saturday)

400 block of S. 90th Street (Sunday)

Sunday afternoon residents near 90th and Adler stood in shock as most of the street was blocked off by police officers investigating the scene of a double shooting.

Medical Examiners confirm a 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a house along 90th.

Just a few hours later across town, as the sun began to set near the intersection of 46th and Melvina, officers yellow-taped the streets as they investigated yet another crime scene involving gun violence.

Police investigated a white car with shattered glass along the street corner throughout the evening.

In August alone, the city saw the highest rate of gun violence in 2021 according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review. Their data shows in a total of 123 victims were involved in gun violence and of those 21 people died.

