Milwaukee Common Council holds somber moment of silence in memory of Officer Jerving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Common Council held a somber moment of silence before their meeting Tuesday morning, just hours after Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed.

#Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez holds moment of silence for 37-year-old officer with four years of service killed while trying to arrest a suspect in an armed robbery early this morning @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Cypwg9Svrp — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) February 7, 2023

"It's terrible it's a huge loss. He was a young officer," said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.

"It's just sick, it's such a waste," said Alderman Mark Borkowski.

"One officer isn't going home today and that's a terrible tragedy for the entire city and State of Wisconsin," said Alderman Bob Bauman.

Council President Perez added, "The violence has to end we have way too many guns on the street."

Council members we spoke to agreed.

"With this proliferation of guns, it's just, you know, ugh, wow!" said Alderman Borkowski. "I mean, at what stage are we finally going to say this is enough?"

"This is fundamentally a gun problem," said Alderman Bauman.

Alderman Bauman called out to our state legislature to tackle the gun laws, "We're pretty much preempted. State legislature doesn't allow us to enact legislation that we would love to enact and then citywide you go over to Wauwatosa and the law is different."

We reached out to State Representatives Sylvia Ortiz-Velez and Marisabel Cabrera as well as State Senator Tim Carpenter whose districts represent the area where the officer was killed to get their take. Both state representatives did not respond by the time this report was broadcast.

Senator Carpenter's office did send us a statement that read in part: "Milwaukee, we must find a way to end the violence that has led to so many lives being lost or ruined."

Senator Carpenter was not available to talk to us Tuesday to talk about specifically how he hopes to tackle this.

We know you, our viewers eagerly want that question answered. One viewer wrote to TMJ4 News in all caps, "WHAT IS MILWAUKEE DOING TO GET A HANDLE ON THIS CRIME? WHAT IS GOVERNOR EVERS DOING TO HELP MILWAUKEE GET A HANDLE ON THIS CRIME."

Gov. Evers' office did not respond to us by the time this report was broadcast. The Governor did tweet out his condolences to the officer's family adding, "...the entire city of Milwaukee mourning yet another tragic loss due to gun violence."

Last night, a Milwaukee Police Department police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. Kathy and I are praying for the officer's family, colleagues, the department, and the entire city of Milwaukee mourning yet another tragic loss due to gun violence. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 7, 2023

"We need to take back our neighborhoods," said Common Council President Perez. He also pointed to organizations like The Mitchell Street Business Improvement District, which supports more than 100 properties and businesses on the southside to make sure people feel safe. The executive director says she posts a "We Back The Badge" sign proudly.

"It lets people know that that particular business does support the police department and does 'Back The Badge.' It takes so many that are supportive of the police department to keep an area residential or business safe," said Nancy Bush, with the Mitchell Street Business Improvement District.

