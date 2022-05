MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee and involved an adult male.

According to a tweet from the medical examiner's office, Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip