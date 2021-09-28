Man shot and killed while driving; 4th homicide in less than 24 hours

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at North 71st Street and West Mill Road.

Police say a man was driving a vehicle when he was shot. The vehicle subsequently collided with a utility pole, though the man died from the gunshot wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for suspects.

This is the fourth homicide in less than 24 hours, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. Other homicide victims include 32-year-old David Jones, 20-year-old Elton Brackins and 25-year-old Jordan Belton-Coleman, all separate incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

