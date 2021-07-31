Milwaukee Co. Board approves pay raise for lifeguards

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County lifeguards will be getting a pay raise under a resolution passed by the County Board of Supervisors Thursday, as the county tries to attract more workers amid a major labor shortage.

The board passed a resolution that will give all lifeguards working for the county a raise of $3 per hour per step, and for the highest step of each position, a $4 per hour raise. The raises go into effect Aug. 8, the resolution states.

The wage increases are broken down as follows:

Hourly wages for Lifeguard Seasonal go from the current $12.82 - $14.89 to $15.82 - $18.89.

Hourly wages for Assistant Head Lifeguard Seasonal go from the current $15.02 - $16.13 to $18.02 - $20.13.

Hourly wages for Head lifeguard Seasonal go from $17.15 - $19.27 to $20.15 - $23.27.

Hourly wages for Lifeguard Supervisor Seasonal go from $23.02 - $25.04 to $26.02 - $26.02.

The resolution comes as the county continues to struggle hiring enough lifeguards to work at county pools and beaches. The county has even had to close several pools and not guard beaches on the lake this summer because of the labor shortage, which is also affecting the county's transit system, which is in need of workers.

In 2019, Milwaukee County had 135 lifeguards for the summer season, and in 2020, 90 lifeguards were recruited before the pandemic hit. No lifeguards were on duty in 2020 due to the coronavirus. As of May of 2021, the county only had 52 lifeguards.

If you're interested in applying to become a lifeguard, or you're looking to find training dates to become certified, you can visit the Milwaukee County Parks and Rec department by clicking here.

