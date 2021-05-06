'It's a cry to the community to apply': Milwaukee County faces major lifeguard shortage for upcoming season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials are calling on the community for help after recent numbers show the number of lifeguards the county will have for the upcoming summer season is not where they should be.

"If we want to keep people safe, if we want our young people to learn how to swim, if we want them to enjoy our Milwaukee County pools, we need as many lifeguards as possible to apply," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

According to Milwaukee County Park officials, the number of people applying to become lifeguards has been declining over the years.

Normally, the county would have around 200 lifeguards staffed for the summer season, but this year they only have 50. With only 50 lifeguards, county officials say they'll only be able to open four pools right now, and at this moment they have no lifeguards qualified to cover the lakefront, including Bradford Beach.

"It definitely poses a threat of not being able to open. We’ve already lost a year of our pools and our beach not being able to be open," said Crowley.

While officials say it's not easy to pinpoint the exact reason why the county is currently seeing a lifeguard shortage, they say a number of things including the COVID-19 pandemic and low wages could be a contributing factor. Milwaukee County officials add that they recently upped their pay for lifeguards who can now earn between $12.74 and $14.74 an hour.

"We know that this is an interesting field, we know COVID-19 is still here, so we wanna make sure that we’re compensating folks so we can get back to a place of normalcy. We are trying to address the pay at this moment," said Crowley

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard or are looking for dates for training in the area to become certified, you can visit the Milwaukee County Parks water and pools website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip