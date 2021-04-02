Milwaukee church remains hopeful despite break-in and pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Reverend Tory Topjian remembered finding the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church in shambles last year after a break-in.

"They took everything probably conceivable, so all the electronics all, the sound, and everything in the sanctuary, all the computers, electronics," said Rev. Tory.

Thieves even got away with brand-new donated lawn equipment and cases of water. The pastor said they trudged so much mud inside, the floors needed to be restored. Altogether they left about $30,000 in damages.

"There's a sad emotion, that emotion of why somebody would want to break into a church, house of God, to do damage and destruction," Rev. Tory said.

The break-in happened at the start of the pandemic just as the church was transitioning to virtual services not knowing what was in store.

Despite a trying year, Reverend Tory's Easter message is one filled with hope.

"You have to have a heart of forgiveness. You don't forget the situation, but you have to have the heart of forgiveness to all," said Rev. Tory.

While they have been holding virtual services there has been an outpouring of support from the community to help put the church back together.

Between the break-in and pandemic, it seemed this community is even stronger.

"This is the season of hope and joy a season to come back together," said Rev. Tory. "Negative things happen I think a lot of times it brings people closer together in times of need."

