Milwaukee children's court judge now facing federal child porn charges

MADISON — A Milwaukee County children's court judge who was charged with child pornography is now facing charges in federal court.

Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme, 40, was arrested and charged with seven counts of child pornography in Dane County Circuit Court in March. A criminal complaint in that case alleges Blomme uploaded explicit pictures and videos of children on the Kik messaging application under the username "dommasterbb" on 27 separate occasions between October of 2020 and November 2020.

On Thursday, federal officials announced in a statement that Blomme is now facing another two counts, this time in federal court, of distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 2020, Blomme sent a file containing an image of child pornography to another user via Kik Messenger.

If convicted on the charges filed in Dane County, Blomme could face a maximum of 175 years in prison and owe up to $700,000 in fines. Blomme pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In federal court, Blomme faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

Blomme is a judge for Branch 5 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, and assumed office on Aug. 1, 2020. His term is set to end in July of 2026.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to temporarily prohibit Blomme from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin, and that his judicial salary is temporarily withheld.

Back in March, investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice obtained search warrants for Blomme, his chambers, vehicle and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Law enforcement agencies in the counties and in Minnesota assisted the investigation.

