Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme charged with seven child pornography counts

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint filed, Blomme, 38, was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Allegedly, Blomme uploaded explicit pictures and videos of children on the Kik messaging application under the username, "dommasterbb" on 27 separate occasions between October of 2020 and November 2020.

The pictures and videos were sent through the app to other users privately and shared in a group message.

Investigation shows that the email used for the "dommasterbb" Kik account was identified as a verified email "brett.blomme@gmail.com."

Kik provided agents with several different Internet Protocol (IP) addresses that were used by the Kik account to upload the explicit images and videos. The investigation revealed that two of the IP addresses were provided by a Milwaukee County government building.

Other IP addresses identified were provided by Charter Communications, one IP address was provided by AT&T, and two IP addresses were provided by Verizon Wireless.

Special Agent Taubel reviewed the pictures and videos in question and stated that children "prepubescent" and even "toddlers" were in the explicit content.

Each of the 7 counts is a Class D Felony, punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment of not more than 25 years, or both. Each charge also requires a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 3 years initial confinement.

If convicted, Blomme could face a maximum of 175 years in prison and owe up to $700,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to temporarily prohibit Blomme from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin, and that his judicial salary is temporarily withheld, effective immediately.

