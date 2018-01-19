Milwaukee children may need additional lead testing

One week after the Milwaukee Health Commissioner lost his job the city is taking steps to notify families who may be affected by high levels of lead in their water.

More than 6,000 families can expect a letter in their mailboxes early next week reminding them that their child may need additional testing based on previous results.

This all comes after an investigation into why the Milwaukee Health Department failed to notify thousands of families about elevated lead levels in their children.

The department has had this information since 2015.

“My hope continues to be is that was a bookkeeping problem and that individuals were in fact contacted, but out of an abundance of caution due to the seriousness of this issue," said Barrett, "That’s why we’re taking the steps we are today.”

Aside from the letter there will be an informational hotline on Monday at 414-286-8800.

Kids can also get tested for lead blood levels at three health centers starting next week.

The centers with their hours are: