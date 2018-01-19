Milwaukee children may need additional lead testing

This all comes after an investigation into why the Milwaukee Health Department failed to notify thousands of families about elevated lead levels in their children.
The department has had this information since 2015.
“My hope continues to be is that was a bookkeeping problem and that individuals were in fact contacted, but out of an abundance of caution due to the seriousness of this issue," said Barrett, "That’s why we’re taking the steps we are today.”
Aside from the letter there will be an informational hotline on Monday at 414-286-8800.