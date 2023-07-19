Milwaukee child neglect suspect released on $6,500 cash bond, his family speaks out

MILWAUKEE — One of two people charged in a child neglect case was released from custody after posting his $6,500 cash bond.

38-year-old Joel Manke and his girlfriend 34-year-old Katie Koch are charged with felonies including chronic child neglect.

Police say last week, Koch's two children broke through a window at Manke's home and were found outside naked and dirty.

"I think he would've done things differently, but it's not like he didn't tell her and he didn't try," Manke's mother Diane told TMJ4 News.

Diane was clear that what happened with the children was wrong. She added that while Manke is not the father he worked and helped provide for the children.

Diane disputed claims the children were not allowed outside.

"He took them to the park and outside. They were down by the lake. They did things, but that's what I want people to know. They didn't keep them in a house trapped up in a room," Diane said.

Diane says she and her son encouraged Koch to enroll the kids into a program to help with their special needs.

"Joel tried his hardest to get the kids to go to school. What more can you do when you're not the dad? You can tell the mom, but she didn't want to do that," Diane said.

TMJ4 News located the children's biological father over the phone and asked if he was aware of the children's situation.

He declined to comment.

Diane was surprised by the details that surfaced.

Up until a year and a half ago, Diane said would see Manke and Koch with the children.

"When they were here she was good, always watching over them," Diane recalled. "He's trying. I just wish he would've tried harder so none of this would've come about."

Diane said when police got involved the children stayed with her for a few days. However, she struggled to physically keep up with them citing their special needs, and they were returned to a social worker.

Koch remains in the Milwaukee County Jail.

