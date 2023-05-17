Milwaukee chefs ready to compete in the city's first-ever Dumpling Fest

MILWAUKEE — Around a dozen of Milwaukee's top chefs are coming together to create the first-ever MKE Dumpling Fest.

Organizers say the fest is going to be a celebration of all things wrapped in dough. Any way you cook it — steamed, boiled, or fried — if it comes draped in dough, it can be a dumpling.

"A wonton is a form of dumpling," explained Quyen Ma who teaches classes out of Chef Pam's Kitchen in Waukesha. She plans to serve up her wonton soup at MKE Dumpling Fest, a family recipe that's been handed down.

It's one of many recipes she can teach you how to make. But Quyen's lessons in the kitchen go beyond measurements.

"Some of the people they're like 'Oh, I've never had Vietnamese food or Thai food or sushi." She says she's proud to share her culture through cuisine. "A lot of people, they are so interested," she added. "I end up teaching a lot of everything — not just cooking."

Chef Vinny Cornils knows how food can foster curiosity and understanding about a culture that's different than your own.

"I grew up in a smaller town, Two Rivers, (about an) hour and a half north of Milwaukee, and up there the menu items are cheeseburgers and pizza and broasted chicken — there's not a lot."

Now, he curates the menu at The Original.

"For a while, we had a crab and apple potsticker on the menu here," he added.

He's not ready to reveal what he's creating for MKE Dumpling Fest, but he did give a small hint, saying, "It's going to be a kind of Viet-Vajun style dumpling."

Unfortunately, tickets for MKE Dumpling Fest, on June 4th, are already sold out! But this may cure your dumpling craving — This week is Asian Restaurant Week in Milwaukee. Or, if you'd like to tie on an apron and try cooking for yourself click here to visit Quyen's Facebook page where you can sign up for classes.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip