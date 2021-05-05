Milwaukee Car & Truck Show opens with health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show is set to open its doors this Wednesday for 2021. The auto show was one of the last big events in 2020 before the pandemic shut the door on large gatherings.

This year, the show has moved to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. It is normally held at the Wisconsin Center, but that is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination center.

Watch a preview here:

Jim Tolkan, president of the Auto Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee (ADAMM), says the show almost didn’t happen.

“We were planning, we were moving forward, but it was still going to be a coin flip whether or not it was going to happen,” said Tolkan.

The show is being held with COVID-19 protocols to avoid any potential spread. Show-goers will have their temperatures checked as they walk in, and will have to answer health questions.

Once inside, masks will be required and the cars are spaced out more than usual. The vehicles are also being sanitized.

"It lasts for a couple of hours, and there will be like a regular routine where virtually every car will get sanitized on a specified time frame," says Tolkan.

Admission to the Milwaukee Car & Truck show is $10, but there are deals for seniors, kids and others here. It runs Wednesday through Sunday.

Click here for more information.

