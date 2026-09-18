Milwaukee businessman known as 'The Black Mentor' sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud case

A Milwaukee businessman known online as "The Black Mentor" is headed to federal prison.

A judge sentenced Joseph Nantomah to 48 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges tied to what prosecutors described as a multimillion-dollar investment scheme.

Nantomah admitted he took money from investors who believed they were funding real estate deals, then used some of that money for personal expenses and to pay earlier investors.

13 victims addressed the court before sentencing, many were emotional while describing the financial and personal toll the losses have taken on their lives. 39 victims have been identified to date, with losses topping 2.7 million dollars.

The judge ultimately ordered Nantomah pay that sum of money back to the victims in restitution, alongside the 4-year prison sentence. The judge included a 3-year probation but added that Nantomah will likely be deported to Nigeria after his prison term.

Nantomah apologized in court, describing what happened as "A mistake that I made, that became a ripple effect."

Nantomah remains in custody. His attorney has not announced whether an appeal will be filed.

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