MILWAUKEE — Alexander Hagler, owner of Kuumba Juice and Coffee, is voicing concerns over the impact of flooding caused by sewer grates just outside his business.

"We have some sewer grates right outside our business that are completely flooded, which takes away a lot of the parking,” he said Wednesday after a rainstorm. “Looking out right now, I don’t see where anyone can really step out without getting soaked."

Hagler is not alone in his frustrations. He notes that the flooding is one of many issues affecting local businesses in Milwaukee.

“It seems like a sign of neglect. I don’t know if it’s any one person's fault, but obviously, we need to update our infrastructure because this happens almost every time it rains,” Hagler said.

The flooded roads not only diminish available parking for his patrons but also send a negative message to those driving through the Milwaukee neighborhood.

“In any community, we want our community to be beautiful—for ourselves and for others. We want to take pride in our neighborhood,” he explained. “Right now, when you look out and see the litter and the flooding, it signals to someone the kind of priority the city's taken for the space. I think we could put in a lot more investment in our neighborhood.”

Hagler said he hopes that city officials will prioritize investing in sewer infrastructure and community beautification projects in the future.

“Hopefully that’s coming, but I know right now the city’s strapped for cash,” he noted.

In the meantime, he encouraged the community to help keep the area clean by reducing litter.

Watch: Milwaukee business owner voices concerns over flooded streets, clogged drains

Milwaukee business owner voices concerns over flooded streets, clogged drains outside coffee shop

“We do have an unfortunate issue with littering, but we have some neighbors who help us try to keep our corner as clean as we can,” he said.

As flooding continues to pose a challenge for local businesses, residents remain hopeful for improvements that will enhance their community.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error