Milwaukee Burger Company in Franklin is taking Wisconsinites love for cheese very seriously.

They introduced their new cheese bomb burger in a Facebook video on Tuesday, and in addition to cheddar cheese, bacon and fried onions, they'll douse the burger in pepper jack cheese sauce tableside.

"Do you LOVE cheese? If you're from Wisconsin... we know you do! Come in and try our all new Cheese Bomb Burger! Loaded with Cheddar cheese, Thick-Cut Bacon, Fried Onion Straws, and when it arrives to you.. we "bomb" it with our delicious Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce!" the post said.

Many have responded to the Facebook post asking the burger company how they're expected to eat the burger if the sauce is poured over it. Milwaukee Burger Company responded to those inquiries with uncertainty

"Errrr... We haven’t had anyone figure that out yet ," they said to one follower.

Milwaukee Burger Company has more than 20 other specialty burgers, including the cheese curd burger, the Do Good burger with noodles and the sriracha pork and pineapple burger.