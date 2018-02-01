Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl halftime news conference: 'Go Pack Go'

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are only two teams playing in the Super Bowl, but that didn't stop pop star Justin Timberlake from choosing a third option when asked about his loyalties Thursday.

At a news conference to promote his appearance in Sunday's halftime show performance, Timberlake was asked if he was rooting for the Patriots. His answer will please anyone who roots for the green and gold.

"Go Pack go," Timberlake said.

The singer's choice of words may carry some extra pain for Minnesota Vikings fans, as he delivered them in their home city.

The show of cheesehead pride didn't go unnoticed by the players, either. MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed some love on Twitter, implying with emojis that Timberlake is the greatest of all time for his support:

After performing at the Super Bowl, Timberlake will embark on his "Man of the Woods" tour beginning March 13.