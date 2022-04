MILWAUKEE — The Bucks Watch Party on the Plaza at Deer District for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls playoff series has been canceled.

Officials say Wednesday's watch party is canceled due to anticipated rain and wind.

Fans are still encouraged to watch the game in Deer District establishments. The game begins at 8:30 p.m.

