Milwaukee Bucks unveil new 'Gathering Place' uniforms for 2022-23 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled new uniforms for the 2022-23 season, their fifth and final uniform set for the season.

The new "Gathering Place" edition uniforms are part of the NIKE City Edition collection.

According to the Bucks, the new jerseys are the second edition of the Gathering Place series, which is intended to highlight the impact sports has in bringing people together. They are also meant to reflect how important showcasing the interconnection between the communities that make Milwaukee special is to the Bucks.

For the newest jerseys, the Bucks looked to Bronzeville for inspiration, specifically the Patchwork Mural by Ammar Nsoroma on North Avenue. The Bucks used the patchwork pattern from the mural on the jerseys, "as a symbol of unity and the Bucks' role weaving together Milwaukee's unique communities."

“We are proud of the diverse community that calls themselves Bucks fans, and continue to take our role in helping to find ways to bring the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin together through our actions on and off the court,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer. “This uniform illustrates the patchwork nature of our intertwined community of fans and we are appreciative of the artistic vision and partnership of Ammar Nsoroma to help bring these uniforms to life.”

The jerseys are a Great Lakes blue and include shades of green, a homage to the iconic Bucks' "Irish rainbow" uniforms of the '70s and '80s.

