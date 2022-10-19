Milwaukee Bucks unveil full 2022-23 menu featuring the Cluckery, Mecca Burger, sweet treats

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be offering a brand new food and menu beverage this 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, the organization gave the media a sneak preview of what's to offer.

First and foremost, the beverages are no longer Molson Coors products. Instead, they are Anheuser-Busch. Some bars will offer Cutwater and Nutrl, while others offer beers from Third Space, 3 Sheeps, and Central Waters.

Casamigos will also have products at the arena once they open their new space in the upper concourse later this season.

Now, onto the food. There are several new MECCA locations around the arena offering burgers, chicken tenders, and more. Their speciality, the MECCA burger.

Also offering new locations, the Cluckery will be available at sections 115 and 220.

Lumpia City, a locally owned business, will now have a location inside Fiserv Forum at section 209. Also new is Taters Only, which can be found near section 207. It will serve baked potatoes!

All of the pizza stands, which remain in the same locations, will use a new recipe this season which is a sort of deep-dish almost Detroit-style pizza. The pizza stands at sections 108, 119, and 224 will offer Ceaser salad as well.

Iron Gate BBQ in section 122 will offer pulled port mac and cheese this season, and Kelemnt's will have rotational hot dogs and brats at Section 209.

For those lucky enough to be seated in upgraded suites, they will get to try the new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies, cakes and cupcakes, caramelized nuts, maple-flavored popcorn, and more!

