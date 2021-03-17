Milwaukee Bucks trading players for Houston Rockets' forward PJ Tucker: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading players for Houston Rockets' forward PJ Tucker, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Sources tell Wojnarowski that the Rockets are trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and an 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

Wojnarowski tweeted Houston also gets the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9.

