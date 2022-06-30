Milwaukee Bucks to play Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi this October!

It will be the first time an NBA game is played in the United Arab Emirates. The Bucks and Hawks will face off for two pre-season games on Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, October 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The time of the games has not been announced.

Tickets for the games are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The NBA’s first-ever #NBAinAbuDhabi Games - @ATLHawks vs @Bucks! Get your tickets NOW 🎟️

اول مباراة NBA #NBAinAbuDhabi - مواجهة بين الاتلانتا هاوكس والميلووكي باكس! احصل على تذكرتك الآن 🎟️ — NBA Arabic (@NBAArabic) June 30, 2022

