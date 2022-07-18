Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Pat Connaughton to multi-year extension

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday the team has signed guard Pat Connaughton to a multi-year extension.

“Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and three-point shooting,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.”

According to the Bucks, Connaughton played in 65 games with 19 starts last season, his fourth with the team, averaging a career-high 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a career-high 26.0 minutes per game.

"He shot 45.8% from the field, 39.5% from three and 83.3% from the free-throw line while knocking down a career-best 2.2 threes per game," the Bucks said in a news release Monday. "Connaughton also reached double figures in scoring in a career-high 32 games last season, including a career-best five games with 20+ points."

He won his first championship with the Bucks during his sixth season in the NBA. The shooting guard previously played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball and men's basketball teams.

As previously reported in June, Connaughton exercised his $5.7 million option to remain for the 2022-23 NBA season.

