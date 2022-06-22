MILWAUKEE — Pat Connaughton will stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to ESPN, Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to remain for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Connaughton, Bucks guard and 2015 second-round pick entering his eighth season, is now eligible to sign an extension with Milwaukee this offseason, ESPN reports.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

According to NBA reporter Austin Krell, 29-year-old Connaughton had until Tuesday to pick up or decline. If he would have declined, he would have been opting for free agency.

According to ESPN stats, Connaughton set career highs with 9.9 points over 26.0 minutes per game in 65 appearances last season. He won his first championship with the Bucks during his sixth season in the NBA. The shooting guard previously played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball and men's basketball teams.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip