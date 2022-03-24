Milwaukee Bucks select first female Public Address announcer for Thursday's game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have selected the first female Public Address (PA) announcer in Bucks history for Thursday's game at Fiserv Forum against the Wizards.

Bonnie Oleson was selected in celebration of Women's History Month.

Oleson is currently the PA for the University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball, volleyball and softball teams and has been in this position for 24 years.

According to the Bucks, she launched her career as a broadcaster at radio stations in Madison and Milwaukee before joining the University of Wisconsin as the PA announcer for the women’s volleyball team in 1998.

“We are so excited to have Bonnie as our PA announcer for Thursday’s game,” said Bucks Executive Producer of Arena & Event Presentation Johnny Watson. “Bonnie is an experienced PA announcer and she will bring her exceptional talent to the Bucks’ mic at Fiserv Forum.”

Tomorrow is the day! I’ll be doing the PA announcing for the @Bucks in celebration of Women’s History Month! So if you’re there, I will try really hard to not screw up your favorite players name! pic.twitter.com/Rtiraz5FRB — Bonnie Oleson (@BonnieOleson) March 23, 2022

“I’m thrilled to be the Bucks’ PA announcer for Thursday’s game and to celebrate Women’s History Month at Fiserv Forum,” Oleson said. “It’s an honor to become a part of Bucks history and to have this amazing opportunity.”

The Bucks are also giving replica 2021 Championship rings to the first 10,000 fans who attend Thursday's game.

The limit is one ring per fan with a ticket.

The rings are presented by Bally Sports Wisconsin and West Bend Mutual.

