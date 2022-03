Milwaukee Bucks 2021 championship replica rings to be given to first 10k fans at Thursday's game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are giving replica 2021 Championship rings to the first 10,000 fans who attend the Bucks-Washington Wizards game on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

The limit is one ring per fan with a ticket.

The rings are presented by Bally Sports Wisconsin and West Bend Mutual.

Tickets for Thursday's game are available here.

Hey Wisconsin...looking for some Bucks Bling?💍



Be one of the first 10,000 fans Thursday night at @FiservForum & score this @Bucks Replica Championship Ring courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin & West Bend - The Silver Lining.#FeartheDeer | @WBsilverlining pic.twitter.com/YpGZ3R9g5p — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 21, 2022

