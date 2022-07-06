Milwaukee Bucks re-sign guard Wesley Matthews

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday the team has re-signed guard Wesley Matthews.

According to the Bucks, Matthews played in 49 games with 14 starts last season after signing with the team on Dec. 3. He averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game. He also started all 12 of Milwaukee's playoff games last season, according to the team. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

He previously appeared in 67 games (all starts) with the Bucks during the 2019-20 season. In two seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 116 games with 81 starts.

Matthews, a 13-year NBA veteran, has played in 898 games with 753 starts in his career with Utah, Portland, Dallas, New York, Indiana, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee.

“We love the toughness, defensive versatility, shooting and leadership that Wesley brings to our team,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We’re excited to keep him in Milwaukee.”

The Bucks said he holds career averages of 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field, 37.7% from three and 82.4% from the free-throw line.

Matthews has also played in 64 playoff games (59 starts) and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his postseason career.

He is a former Marquette standout and attended high school in Madison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip