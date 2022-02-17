Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton recognized for work off the court

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks Guard Pat Connaughton is a star on and off the court.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal has recognized the 29 year old player for his development projects throughout the city in their 40 under 40 awards.

When growing up near Boston, Connaughton spent less time on the basketball court than he did at construction sites. Connaughton’s father was a general contractor and he often traveled to work with his dad.

“It was like a special treat I’d get to go to work with him on Saturdays, wear a little tool belt. Then by 6th grade, it wasn’t a special treat. I was going to work to clean up the sheet rock, clean up the dumpsters” said Connaughton.

His first love is basketball, but Connaughton feels blessed to be able to turn that into something long lasting.

“Being fortunate to have a means of income with my day job, I wanted to invest back into something I had a passion in” he says.

The side job as it may be, gives the basketball player a path to wealth beyond his playing days. He encourages other athletes to get involved in some other passion project.

“I think if there’s a way to get involved and have smart investments and honestly grow back into the cities they play in. It can have a great impact on the city and have an impact on their ability to still be not a statistical number of going broke when their careers are done," Connaughton says.

Connaughton’s company, Three Leafs Development, has several projects in the works throughout the city of Milwaukee. He’s working on residential and retail units on Brady Street and in the Brewer’s Hill neighborhood. He’s proud that his developments will be a permanent part of his legacy in the city. But beyond the business opportunities, he says the people of Brew City are the reason behind the investment potential.

“To see how much they are accepting of you, as you show you want be a part of their culture, you want to be a part of their city. I think that’s what makes me want to continue to invest back into the city,” he said.

Connaughton’s company has completed a residential building on Milwaukee Street and Knapp and is looking to finish a Brady Street mixed-use building this spring. The company is also working on an apartment building on Brewer’s Hill.

