Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday wins Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was selected by NBA players as the recipient of the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

This is the second Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award for Holiday. He also earned the honor in the 2019-20 season while he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He is also the first player to win the award more than once.

The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, mentor leadership on and off the court, and a role model to other NBA players, the NBA said.

According to the NBA, a panel of league executives selected 12 finalists (six from each conference) for the award. Current NBA players selected the winner from the list, with more than 300 players submitting their votes.

The finalists included Holiday, Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

"Holiday, 31, averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.61 steals in 32.9 minutes in 67 games this season," the NBA said in a statement Tuesday."Last season, he helped lead Milwaukee to its first NBA championship in 50 years. An NBA All-Star selection in the 2012-13 season, Holiday has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team three times."

Holiday will be presented with a special edition 75th Anniversary commemorative trophy Tuesday.

