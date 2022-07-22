Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks' first-round draft pick buys his mom a house

John Minchillo/AP
MarJon Beauchamp poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 09:36:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks player MarJon Beauchamp took to Twitter Thursday and shared a video of the moment he told his mom he had bought her a house.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks used their 24th pick to select NBA G League Ignite wing Beauchamp, a major change for the 6-foot-5, 21-year-old.

See, Beauchamp experienced a stretch of homelessness as a kid, constantly shifted from one high school to another, and even had to endure a canceled NBA Draft training program due to the pandemic.

Now, he's officially an NBA player and is at a point in his life where he can buy his mom a home.
"It's crazy man, I actually spoke this into existence," Beauchamp said in the video he posted to Twitter. "I tweeted this out, 'I'm gonna get my mom a house. Speaking it into existence.'"

Beauchamp tweeted that three months ago, and now, it's true! Check out the video of his mom's reaction when she pulled up to a house and discovered it was now hers.

