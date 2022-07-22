Milwaukee Bucks' first-round draft pick buys his mom a house

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks player MarJon Beauchamp took to Twitter Thursday and shared a video of the moment he told his mom he had bought her a house.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks used their 24th pick to select NBA G League Ignite wing Beauchamp, a major change for the 6-foot-5, 21-year-old.

See, Beauchamp experienced a stretch of homelessness as a kid, constantly shifted from one high school to another, and even had to endure a canceled NBA Draft training program due to the pandemic.

Now, he's officially an NBA player and is at a point in his life where he can buy his mom a home.

"It's crazy man, I actually spoke this into existence," Beauchamp said in the video he posted to Twitter. "I tweeted this out, 'I'm gonna get my mom a house. Speaking it into existence.'"

Beauchamp tweeted that three months ago, and now, it's true! Check out the video of his mom's reaction when she pulled up to a house and discovered it was now hers.

🙏🏽God put me in this position… I prayed.. worked and spoke this into existence ✝️ From living in apartments my whole life ❤️‍🩹 To Giving my mom her first house ever … God is Good… My whole plan is Holy✝️ @ESPNNBA @SportsCenter @BleacherReport @NBA @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LNm0KmdrDI — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) 💫 (@Marjon32) July 22, 2022

