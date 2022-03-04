Milwaukee Bucks donate to family of 8-year-old killed in crash after Dua Lipa concert

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks made a donation to the Nicola family Friday after their 8-year-old daughter was killed in a crash.

Emersyn Nicola, 8, went to the Feb. 23 Dua Lipa concert in Milwaukee with her dad and 11-year-old sister. On their way home, the three were involved in a crash that took Emersyn's life and seriously injured her dad Michael.

Family Mike Nicola and his two daughters, Alexa, 11, and Emersyn, 8

Michael wound up needing to be flown to a nearby hospital, which according to a GoFundMe will cost the family $27,000.

Following the accident, a GoFundMe was created to help pay medical bills and funeral expenses for Emersyn. As of Friday afternoon the GoFundMe raised $42,144 of their $40,000 goal.

Now, the family has received a donation from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks President, Peter Feigin has made a donation on behalf of Fiserv Forum, where the show was held.

In a statement from the Bucks and Fiserv Forum they shared their condolences:

"Our hearts go out to the Nicola family. They are in our thoughts."

Feigin didn't say how much the Fiserv donation was.

