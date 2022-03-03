GoFundMe created for Wisconsin family struck by tragedy after Dua Lipa concert

MILWAUKEE — Watch this story tonight on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

A GoFundMe has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for a Suring family struck by tragedy after the Dua Lipa concert in Milwaukee last week.

Michael Nicola took his daughters, 11-year-old Alexa and 8-year-old Emersyn, to the concert on February 23.

The three wore T-shirts that said "Daddy Daughter Date" and Dua Lipa even looked at the two girls and smiled at them during the show. However, after the show, things took a turn.

Michael and his daughters were on their way home when the three of them got in a car accident. Emersyn was killed, and both Michael and Alexa were injured.

According to GoFundMe, Alexa was treated for minor injuries and released. Michael was flighted the St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay with multiple hip fractures, as well as shoulder and back fractures. He will require multiple surgeries and will not be able to work.

A recent update on the GoFundMe says the helicopter ride alone will cost around $27,000 and insurance will not cover it.

Not only does the family have medical bills to pay, but they also have funeral costs for their daughter.

If you would like to help the Nicola family, you can donate to the GoFundMe or Venmo account they set up @Nicola_Family.

